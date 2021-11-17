Starface

Highlights OVERNIGHT SUCCESS Made of Hydrocolloid, which is clinically proven to improve pimples overnight. SPECIAL SHAPE Tiny star arms work to grip face contours, like lip corners and nostrils. SCAR PREVENTION Protects pimples from skin picking and blocks outside bacteria. SELF-EXPRESSION Especially cute color & shape makes them fun to wear whenever, wherever. SAFE FOR ALL SKIN TYPES Leaping Bunny certified, 100% vegan and safe for pregnant & nursing people. Gentle and safe for all skin types. Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Vegan Product Form: Patch Beauty Purpose: Spot Treatment Recommended Skin Type: Acne-Prone Description Starface is celebrating the holidays with its very own Holiday Bag! Find a special variety of our bestselling Hydro-Stars conveniently packaged inside including the cute Big Yellow case with a mirror inside (32 stars), the mini Hydro-Stars refill pack (16 stars), the mini Cyber-Stars pack (16 iridescent stars), and the mini Party pack (16 multicolored stars). These 100% hydrocolloid pimple protectors accelerate your skin's healing and happiness because they are clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight. Perfectly shaped to grip the contours of your face, Hydro-Stars are designed to actually stick: they shield spots from outside bacteria, which helps them heal faster. Hydro-Stars help to prevent scarring: think of them as friends who gently remind you to avoid skin picking. Starface's Holiday Bag is all the fun bundled into one!