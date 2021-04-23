Starface

Hydro-stars Kit

£11.99

Accelerate your skin’s healing and happiness with 32 of our 100% hydrocolloid stars, conveniently packaged in a cute Big Yellow case with a mirror inside. These hydrocolloid pimple protectors are clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight. Perfectly shaped to grip the contours of the face, Hydro-Stars are designed to really stick: they shield spots from outside bacteria, which helps them heal faster. Hydro-Stars help to prevent scarring: think of them as friends who gently remind you to avoid skin picking.