Starface

Hydro-stars

$14.99

A best selling hydrocolloid pimple protector that’s out of this world! Accelerate your skin’s healing and happiness with 32 of Starface’s 100% hydrocolloid stars, conveniently packaged in a refillable Big Yellow compact with a mirror inside. Hydrocolloid is clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight. Perfectly shaped to grip the contours of the face, Hydro-Stars are designed to really stick. They shield spots from outside bacteria, which helps them heal faster. Hydro-Stars also help prevent scarring—think of them as a gentle reminder to avoid skin picking. Vegan and Cruelty-free. Formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone. Quantity: 32 pimple patches + cute case