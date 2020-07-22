Schick

Hydro Silk Trimstyle Razor

$16.49

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Women's Razor combines a hydrating* razor (*moisturizes up to 2 hours after shaving) and waterproof trimmer in 1 for the ultimate convenience. Hydro Silk combines five curve-sensing blades with unique skin guards to smooth skin throughout every stroke, helping to reduce irritation while providing ultimate closeness. The five blades are surrounded by a hypoallergenic moisturizing serum, dermatologist-tested, and helps replenish skin's natural moisture for up to two hours after shaving. Finally, the built-in waterproof trimmer that can be used in or out of the shower for convenient bikini maintenance has an adjustable comb with four settings for a customized trim length./P,UL,Hydrating razor and waterproof bikini trimmer in 1 ,Hypoallergenic moisturizing serum, dermatologist-tested and helps replenish skin's natural moisture for up to two hours after shaving ,Five curve-sensing blades with unique skin guards to smooth skin throughout every stroke ,Built-in waterproof trimmer that can be used in or out of the shower for convenient bikini maintenance ,Adjustable comb with four settings for a customized trim length