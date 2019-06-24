Band-Aid

Hydro Seal Adhesive Bandages For Heel Blisters

$4.29

At Target

Band-Aid Brand Hydro Seal Blister Bandages Heels instantly provide an optimal healing environment. Ideal for use on heels, these hydrocolloid gel bandages are designed to provide cushioning against painful blisters and shield them from further rubbing. These waterproof bandages last through multiple days and showers for long-lasting protection. Within 24 hours of application, a white bubble will form under the bandage to show that the healing process has begun. The adhesive bandages keep germs out and the body's natural healing power in. Band-Aid Brand Hydro Seal Blister Bandages Heels are sterile and not made with natural rubber latex. This package includes six blister bandages for heels, each measuring 1.1 by 2.1 inches.