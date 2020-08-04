United States
Glamazon Beauty
Hydro-matte Liquid Lipstick
$20.00
At Glamazon Beauty
Super pigment, liquid, matte lipstick with long lasting color. For all skin tones. This matte lipstick stands out from the crowd. The unique formula contains hyaluronic acid that goes on wet and dries down to a moist looking matte, without the feeling of dryness. Use the wand applicator to apply two to threes coats! Ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclomethicone, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Peg/Ppg-18/18 Dimethicone, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Phenyl Trimethicone, Kaolin, Talc, Silica Silylate, Titanium Dioxide, Blue 1 Lake (Ci 420 910), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, 77492,77499), Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Mica (Ci 77019), Carmine (Ci 75470), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891)