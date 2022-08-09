Aceology

Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Just like the sweetest, freshest and juiciest slice of summer watermelon, Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask takes inspiration (and a natural extract) from your favourite fruit and transforms it into an under-eye mask for plumper, brighter looking skin in that oh-so-delicate area. Chockers with juicy hydrators, firming and plumping super-ingredients and squeezed into some pretty insta-worthy eye patches, Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask is the pampering moment you've been searching for. What are the benefits of Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask? Deeply hydrates the under-eye area. Lightweight feel suits all skin types. Promotes a healthy-looking undere eye skin that is noticeably plumper and brighter. Helps to wake up tired, dull and dry looking skin. Can be used weekly, or whenever a "quick fix" is needed, for example before an event. Single-use and conveniently packaged for anyone on-the-go. PETA Cruelty-free certified. What are the key ingredients of Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask? Watermelon Extract - a naturally high source of Vitamin C, this offers a brightening effect to skin and antioxidant benefits to help protect the skin from free radical damage. Citrulline - an amino acid which helps increase moisture retention. Aloe Vera Leaf Extract - helps to soothe and protect the skin, and reknowned for its water-binding properties. Who is Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask best suited to? Suitable for all skin types, ages and genders, but particularly ideal for anyone looking to prep the undereye area for makeup before an even, or for those looking for an instantly brightening and plumping undereye treatment. How do I use Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask? Apply to freshly cleansed and toned skin. Remove eye masks from the pack, and apply to the undereye area, with the wider, rounder on the outside of the eye area (towards your temples). Apply slightly below your lash line, to avoid getting the product in your eye. Leave on for 20 minutes, then remove and gently pat the remaining serum into the skin. Dispose of your eye masks thoughtfully - these are single-use only. Use weekly for sustained results, or as often as you would like, if in need of a quick fix, or before an even. Use immediately after opening.