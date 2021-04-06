Hydro Flask

Standard Mouth 21 Oz Water Bottle

$33.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 54189493; Color Code: 006 With a slim, lightweight design, this 21 oz water bottle from Hydro Flask features double-walled TempShield™ insulation that keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Screw-top insulated sport cap lid features loop for easy toting, and slim build slips right into most cupholders and bags. Powder-coated 18/8 professional-grade stainless steel provides a durable design and clean taste, every time. Free of BPA and phthalates. Content + Care - Stainless steel - Food safe - Dishwasher safe - Not microwave or oven safe - Imported Size - 21 oz