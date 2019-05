Skyn Iceland

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are easy-to-apply, under-eye gel pads work to firm, de-puff and reduce fine lines and wrinkles for younger-looking, revitalized eyes. Elastin promotes firmness while hexapeptide reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Ginkgo Biloba diminishes puffiness and antioxidant Co-Q10 neutralizes free radicals for a rejuvenated appearance.