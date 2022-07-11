Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser

$29.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Hylauronic Acid adds back hydration Allergy tested Oil free Non- comedogenic Dermatologist tested Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel instantly quenches dry skin and keeps it looking smooth, supple and hydrated day after day. The unique water gel formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long lasting, intense moisturising power of a cream. It boosts skin's hydration level and locks it in all day with purified Hyaluronic Acid. Naturally found in skin, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid acts as a sponge for dry skin cells, moisturizing with up to 1,000 times its weight in water, resulting in more supple and smooth skin.