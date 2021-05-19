Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 50

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Paraben Free HSA/FSA Eligible Highlights Tube of water-resistant Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion Moisturizing daily sunscreen lotion provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection Non-greasy sunscreen lotion quenches skin with vital hydration Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel formula moisturizes without a greasy feel Moisturizing lotion formula hydrates for up to 8 hours Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Paraben-Free Capacity (Volume): 3 Ounces Product Form: Gel Primary Active Ingredient: Oxybenzone Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection, Moisturizing SPF: 50 Features: Non-Comedogenic, Moisturizing, Blocks UVB Rays, Blocks UVA Rays TCIN: 52542910 UPC: 070501113424 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-0670 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Add SPF to your new skincare routine. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizing Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF delivers superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and hydration with a water-light, refreshing feel. This water-resistant sunscreen lotion for face & body leaves skin looking healthy and moisturized for up to eight hours without any greasy residue or white marks. The non-greasy sunscreen has a light, clean feel and layers invisibly under makeup. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF is oil-free, and non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog pores. From the #1 dermatologist recommended suncare brand. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." HSA/FSA Eligible Restrictions apply; contact your insurance provider about plan allowances and requirements See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.