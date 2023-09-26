Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

$31.49 $22.04

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Benefits Daily face serum instantly absorbs to quench skin and deliver high hydration levels Unique formula helps you achieve a fully hydrated complexion that stays smooth & supple Facial serum addresses the dryness to deliver hydration for skin that glows Hydrating formula is gentle on skin and both oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores Pair with other Neutrogena Hydro Boost products with hyaluronic acid for skin hydration Key Ingredients Hyaluronic acid is a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in Formulated Without Oil How To Use Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing and before Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel or Gel-Cream. Ingredients Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Isododecane, Dimethiconol, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, Cetearyl Olivate, Bisabolol, Chlorphenesin, Sorbitan Olivate, Sodium PCA, Fragrance, Sodium Hyaluronate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sorbitol, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Proline, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate.