Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine, 20 Berry Brown Color

$9.99 $8.97

Buy Now Review It

Bring color, shine, and a healthy look to your lips with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Tinted Lip Shine. This versatile lip shine combines the vibrant color of a lipstick with the shine of a lip gloss and the conditioning effects of a lip balm. Available in eight lip colors, the non-sticky, non-drying formula leaves your lips looking and feeling hydrated for up to 24 hours.