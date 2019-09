Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Balm Light Clear

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Moisturize your lips with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Balm. Made with hyaluronic acid, this clear lip balm instantly infuses lips with intense conditioning. The clear case slips easily into a purse or pocket for on-the-go hydration.