Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Gel-cream

$18.98 $17.12

1.7-ounce jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily gel-cream face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid quenches extra-dry skin The moisturizing gel formula provides rapid hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple by restoring skin's natural barrier against moisture loss Hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in Daily hydrating face moisturizer features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand The rich face lotion relieves intense dryness by providing long-lasting moisturizing power This hyaluronic acid moisturizer is the perfect addition to your at-home hydrating self-care routine Instantly quenches skin Clinically proven to keep skin hydrated for 48 hours