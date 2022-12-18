Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 5 Pack

$25.00 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Drag to spin General Information Neutrogena Hydro Boost Mask for intense hydration. Now in a biodegradable fabric, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask is clinically proven to provide instant hydration that lasts for 12 hours so skin looks hydrated, radiant and glowing. Our innovative progressive release technology effectively replenishes and retains hydration. After the mask is removed the concentrated formula works beneath the skin to continuously hydrate throughout the night. Infused with Purified Hyaluronic Acid to constantly deliver moisture to the skin and lock in hydration from within, and Anti-oxidant Olive extract to leave the skin looking smooth and soft. The plant-based fabric has 25% more retention of essence (vs old fabric) and provides 4x more Hyaluronic Acid than our Hydro Boost Serum for an intensified moisture boost*. With a unique fabric contour design, created to stretch and closely hug your facial contours. Non comedogenic tested Dermatologist tested Fragrance free Mineral oil fee Alcohol free *vs one application of Hydro Boost Serum Size: 5 x sheet masks Shelf Life in Days: 1095 days Warnings Caution: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly and consult a physician for any discomfort. Ingredients Ingredients: Water, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Polyacrylate-13, Methylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Polyisobutene, Ethylparaben, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Triethylhexanoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sodium Citrate, BHT, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Myristoyl Glutamate, Cetearyl Olivate, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Olivate Directions How to Use: Step 1: Cleanse your face Step 2: Open tissue mask and unfold Step 3: Place mask down on your face and relax for 15-30 minutes. Step 4: Remove mask & massage remaining essence to face and neck.