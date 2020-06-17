Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

$18.98 $15.18

1 7-fluid ounce jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost hydrating water-gel face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to hydrate dry skin Gel moisturizer formula provides hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple day after day Hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in Daily face moisturizer features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand Add it to your at-home hydrating self care routine Unique hydrating face lotion absorbs quickly like a gel, so you can wear it under makeup, but provides long-last and intense moisturizing power of a cream Product Description Use Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Moisturizer to instantly quench dry skin and boost's skin's hydration level. This oil-free face lotion quenches dry skin to keep it looking smooth, supple, and hydrated day after day. The unique water gel formula absorbs quickly like a gel, but has the long-lasting, intense moisturizing power of a cream. This daily gel moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in the skin. Hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in. The non-comedogenic gel facial moisturizer can be worn under makeup and leaves your skin more supple and smooth. Add this hyaluronic acid moisturizer to your at-home hydrating self care routine Brand Story By Neutrogena