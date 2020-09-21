Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Face Moisturizer

Quench your skin. Get the Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel-Cream Moisturizer by Neutrogena made for extra-dry skin. The face moisturizer is sensitive to your skin and makes your skin smooth, fresh, and supple, all-day long. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel provides intense hydration. It has the quick absorption power of the gel and the moisturizing effect of a cream. It's oil-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for dry, sensitive skin. Wear it under makeup or just by itself for supple, smooth-looking skin. Add Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream to your skincare routine and see the difference for yourself.