Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Gel Cream

$22.97 $14.97

Inspired by the color of naturally flushed cheeks, this blendable, buildable tint moisturizes and nourishes while delivering a sheer wash of color. DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN COLOR-SKINCARE HYBRIDS: Moisturizing yet lightweight Creamy, non-sticky, and goes on smooth Defines your features with a healthy-looking flush Buildable for bold or subtle looks 8 uplifting, easy-to-blend shades SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seed Oil: A nutrient-rich oil that moisturizes and nourishes skin with powerful antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Safflower Seed Oil: A moisturizing oil that helps skin feel plump and smooth and is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants. SKINCARE BENEFIT: Sunflower seed oil moisturizes and nourishes while safflower seed oil helps keep skin feeling smooth and soft. SOULCARE BENEFIT: Brightens your mood with sheer pops of color that are formulated to nourish your complexion. SIZE:0.14 oz / 4.2 g AWARDS: Best New Makeup Product Launches of May 2022 by HypeBae Healthy Beauty Awards Winner Best Cheek Tint Affirmation: I choose my own path. Looking for your perfect shade? Chat, message, or have a video consultation with an expert now.