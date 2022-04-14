Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Gel-cream

$26.49 $21.19

Details Help quench extra-dry skin with this oil-free & non-comedogenic gel-cream face moisturizer. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream leaves dry skin looking smooth, supple & hydrated. Benefits Helps instantly quench extra-dry skin and leaves it looking smooth, supple, and moisturized Face cream provides intense moisturizing power that absorbs quickly into skin Can be worn alone or under makeup Non-comedogenic face gel cream from a Dermatologist-Recommended brand Face lotion provides long-lasting moisture relief for your extra-dry skin day after day Daily moisturizer relieves intense dryness to restore skin's natural barrier against moisture loss Formulated Without Oil Dyes Fragrance