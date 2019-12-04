Ulla

Hydration Reminder Bottle Attachment

Did you know that over 75% of weight loss surgery patients are chronically dehydrated?! The Ulla Hydration Reminder Bottle Attachment is a fantastic tool for weight loss surgery patients that are starting their journey or have an issue staying hydrated.REVOLUTIONIZEYOUR WATER-DRINKING HABITS.Ulla fits on any bottleSmart & stylish hydration gadgetDetects when you forget to drinkKeeps you hydrated healthy & fit3 REASONS WHY ULLA WORKSStart Every Day With A Healthy Hydration Routine:Daylight sensors automatically activate Ulla in the morning and turn it off at night.Too Busy? Ulla Will Remind You To Drink At Least 1x Per Hour:The advanced blinking pattern will stimulate your peripheral vision and grab your attention.Developed and Tested by Doctors and Engineers:Enjoy the benefits of improved focus physical performance & weight management.COMES IN 7 VIBRANT DESIGNSWatch HowUlla works Attach UllaUlla works with bottles of any shape size & materialGet a blink take a sipIf you forget to drink smart detection sensors remind you to hydrate at least once per hourLook great feel bestOptimal hydration boosts metabolism improves productivity & does wonders for your skinULLA SPECIFICATIONSCompatibility: Ulla fits on bottles of all sizes shapes and materialsAuto ON/OFF: YesDaylight sensor: YesProximity sensor: YesBattery life: 6 monthsBattery type: CR2032 coin cellMaterial: BPA-Free PolyPropyleneSize: 1.57 x 0.98 x 0.39Weight: 0.89 ozWorking temp.: 32 F to 158 FIn the boxUlla - Hydration ReminderSilicone mounting bandBattery (pre-installed)User manualNote to weight loss surgery patients on hydration:It is very important in the early days and weeks following your discharge from the hospital after weight loss surgery that you focus on your fluid intake to prevent dehydration and potential readmission to the hospital.Fluid Goal: 64 ounces (oz) each day32 oz of fluid should be from clear liquids without protein or added sugar32 oz can be from full liquids and protein supplements