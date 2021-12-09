ilovecreatives

Hydration Committee Nalgene

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At ilovecreatives

This nalgene is what all water carrying vessels aspire to be — lightweight, super-cute, and actually gets you to drink water. Included: Purple Silicone Jumbo Straw*:･ﾟ — you can fold it into your bottle! Reusable Nalgene 32 oz widemouth water bottle. Made of BPA-free HDPE (top rack dishwasher safe). Suitable for hot and cold liquids. Stain and odor-resistant! Convenient loop-top design. Due to the semi-pliable nature of the HDPE material, it’s super normal for the surface to have very teeny tiny blemishes. Just like humans, imperfections make us unique