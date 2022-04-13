CeraVe

Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint Spf 30

CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30 is a 100% mineral tinted sunscreen that instantly leaves skin with a healthy glow without any white cast. Benefits Oil-free face lotion with 100% mineral sunscreen filters that form a protective barrier on the skin to help reflect UVA and UVB rays Provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide Tinted sunscreen formula features a universal tint that blends seamlessly with all skin tones Sheer, natural finish leaves skin with a healthy glow and no white cast Can be used on its own or as an SPF 30 makeup primer Lightweight, non-greasy feel Helps restore the protective skin barrier with ceramides Helps attract moisture to the skin with hyaluronic acid Helps soothe the skin with niacinamide Suitable for sensitive skin Allergy-tested Non-comedogenic Oil Free Fragrance Free Paraben Free Chemical UV filter Free Oxybenzone Free Awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Daily Use Seal of Approval Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists Key Ingredients Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are 100% mineral sunscreen filters that form a protective layer on the skin to help reflect the sun's rays Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps skin retain moisture Niacinamide helps calm the skin