At Target

At a glance Clean Normal Skin Highlights The ultimate routine for more hydrated skin Kit including mini sizes of our Creamy Jelly Cleanser, Hydrating Serum, and Moisturizing Gel Cream Unique Tri-Ceramide Complex to support skin barrier health Dermatologist tested & approved Alcohol & fragrance-free Vegan & cruelty free Specifications Scent: Green Tea Number of Pieces: 3 Trial/Mini/Travel Size: Yes Health Facts: Contains Ceramides Product Form: Serum Includes: Serum Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Normal TCIN: 85238089 UPC: 5060489792396 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-0335 Origin: Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Description Meet our trio of dermatologist approved hydrating essentials for every face, every day. With TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids), to strengthen your skin barrier, these are the building blocks for the ultimate skincare routine giving hydrated, dewy results. Our daily Creamy Jelly Cleanser is super hydrating and pH-balanced with antioxidant-rich LICORICE ROOT and GREEN TEA to hydrate and brighten, leaving skin refreshed, clean and makeup-free. Our ultra-lightweight, moisture-boosting Hydrating Serum is enriched with a powerhouse pairing of SQUALANE and GLYCERIN to prevent water loss for effective, long-lasting hydration. Deeply hydrating, lightweight gel-cream with NIACINAMIDE and GREEN TEA to help brighten skin and reduce redness while supporting skin barrier function for healthy, hydrated skin. All products are dermatologist tested and approved, soap-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol and fragrance-free, vegan and cruelty free. How to Use Step 1, Cleanse with Creamy Jelly Cleanser: Massage a pea-sized amount onto damp skin in slow circular motions. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Step 2, Treat with Hydrating Serum: Apply 4–6 drops to cleansed skin, gently pressing until fully absorbed. Step 3, Moisturise with Moisturizing Gel Cream: Apply a pea-sized amount onto cleansed skin AM and PM. Smooth onto skin until fully absorbed. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.