Hydrating Spray Toner
$25.00
Give back what your cleanser takes away. Our gentle formula includes a well-curated mix of replenishing hydrators, potent soothing ingredients, and powerful, research-backed antioxidants, making it a worthy source of nourishment for your skin. A spray application provides a refreshing experience after cleansing.
We believe in dynamic products, with ingredients at effective levels, serving beneficial functions. No fillers, sensitizing ingredients, or fragrance of any kind.
Soothing ingredients: aloe leaf juice, niacinamide, allantoin, green tea extract, bisabolol, ginkgo biloba extract
Antioxidants: niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, pumpkin seed extract, ginkgo biloba extract
Replenishing, restoring and hydrating Ingredients: vegetable glycerin, sodium PCA, sodium lactate, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide
What’s not in this formula: alcohol, fragrance, witch hazel, rose water, essential oils, citrus oils
Size: 4 fl oz / 118 ml