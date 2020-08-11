Aveeno

Hydrating Oat Milk Leave-in Milk Hair Treatment

$8.33

HYDRATE & REBALANCE: Infused with oats and almond milk, this leave-in milk hair treatment is formulated to provide lightweight nourishment while softening your hair for daily hydration and rebalance. FOR ALL HAIR TYPES: This leave-in milk nourishes your hair to reinforce daily hydration and balanced moisture for all hair types. It's free of sulfates, dyes & parabens & safe for color treated hair. FARM FRESH INSPIRED: We make hair care products that promote healthy hair & scalp, from shampoo & conditioner to hair masks, leave-in milks, mists & oils. SOOTHING PROPERTIES: We've been a trusted household brand since 1945. We're best known for our skin & hair care products, where oat's soothing properties are put to work on body, face and scalp BEAUTIFUL HAIR FROM ROOT TO TIP: Our hair care products are blended in perfect balance with wholesome ingredients to help soothe your scalp and nourish your strands for beautiful hair from root to tip We believe that beautiful hair starts at the root. Restore the moisture in your hair daily with this farm-to-shower inspired Oat Milk Blend Leave-In Milk. Infused with oats and almond milk, achieve lightweight nourishment, softened strands and all day hydration. For all hair types, use hair treatment by applying a small amount to palm, rub between hands, then spread the milk trough damp hair from root to ends and evenly distribute with comb. Leave in hair and style as usual. The blend of ingredients work together to produce a sensational, fresh fragrance. Free from sulfates, parabens and dyes, this product is safe for color-treated hair. We source our oats from a quiet mill located along the rolling hills of the Mississippi River Valley, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip. Discover blends made with simple ingredients, from simpler times.