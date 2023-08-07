CeraVe

Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Face With Sheer Tint Spf 30

Follow these tips to apply Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen: For Face: Dispense one line of product on two separate fingers. Blend until fully absorbed. For Body: Apply 1 ounce, approximately the size of a golf ball. Blend until fully absorbed. For sunscreen use: apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply: After 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. Immediately after towel drying. At least every 2 hours Sun Protection Measures. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures including: Limit time in the sun, especially from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Children under 6 months of age: Ask a doctor.