Olika

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Formulated with 65% ethyl alcohol to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, this sanitizing spray offers over 500 mists to keep your hands clean as a gentle blend of aloe and glycerin prevent dry, cracked skin. Better yet? Its ergonomic design is soft-to-the-touch, TSA-friendly, and refillable, too!