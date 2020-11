Innersense

Hydrating Hairbath

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

Why We Love It: Boost hydration and nourish hair from the inside out with this cream shampoo. Essential oils of sage and tamanu help balance oil for a healthy scalp while nourishing emollients soften and smooth the cuticle. Deeply hydrating yet lightweight, this silicone-free formula leaves hair bouncy, without residue.