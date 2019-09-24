Burt's Bees

Hydrating Facial Stick With Aloe Water

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Burt's Bees Hydrating Stick provides instant hydration in the form of a stick. In as little as one swipe, skin looks soft, supple, smooth and healthy. 99% natural, this hydration stick harnesses the natural power of aloe water to provide instant moisture. This balm-like stick is an immediate solution for dry skin that glides on smoothly and absorbs quickly. The roll-up applicator makes it easy to use and it is travel-friendly, so you can stash it in your gym bag or toss it in your weekender bag without the worry of spills or leaks. This skin-care stick streamlines your beauty routine with mess-free hydration wherever you are. To use, gently apply balm to dry spots as needed and rub in. Simplify your skin-care routine and let Burt's Bees Hydrating Stick be your on-the-go skin care companion for mess-free hydration.Usage Directions: Gently apply to dry spots as needed and rub in.