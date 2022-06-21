ASPECT

Hydrating Face Spf 50+

A hydrating, highly protective face sunscreen for every day. Moisturise and defend. Aspect Sun Hydrating Face SPF50+ acts like a daily moisturiser, while also preparing your skin for flawless makeup application. Featuring blurring technology to help soften the look of imperfections, this priming and hydrating sunscreen is a three-in-one one product for every day. A smart blend of antioxidants means that Aspect Sun Hydrating Face SPF50+ is also your first line of defense against the signs of premature ageing. What are the features & benefits of Aspect Sun Hydrating Face SPF50+? A high protection, hydrating sunscreen moisturiser SPF50+, with UVA and UVB broad spectrum protection Suitable for all skin types Includes a blend of potent antioxidants for additional environmental defense Feels lightweight and comfortable on the skin Free from benzophenone Paraben free Proudly Australian made & owned As with all SPF products, you should ensure you read the label, and follow directions for use included on this label, before use. The Important Bits you need to know about this oh-so-fab SPF product: For children under six months of age, consult with your family physician before use. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad-Spectrum To further mitigate the risks of sun exposure, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions.