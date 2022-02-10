CeraVe

Hydrating Cream-to-foam Cleanser

[ ALL-IN-ONE CLEANSER ] One-step face wash for daily facial cleansing, face and eye makeup removal, and long-lasting hydration. Gently removes dirt, excess oil, and even long-wear foundation and daily SPF sunscreen residue [ TRANSFORMING TEXTURE ] Dispenses as a rich cream and transforms into a foam as you lather into skin. Non-drying formula thoroughly cleanses without stripping skin of moisture or leaving a tight, dry feeling [ HYDRATING INGREDIENTS ] Formulated with hyaluronic acid and an amino acid complex to support skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors (NMF), known to attract and retain moisture [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier [ DRY SKIN CLEANSER ] Suitable for normal to dry skin. Fragrance free, paraben-free, soap-free, non-comedogenic, and pH balanced Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser has a unique one-step cleansing formula with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that gently cleanses, thoroughly removes oil and makeup, and hydrates the skin barrier. This creamy foaming face wash begins as a cream before transforming to a soft foam when you begin to lather it on the skin with water. •Fragrance-free •Paraben-free •Soap-free •Non-comedogenic •Skin-identical pH •Suitable for normal to dry skin and sensitive skin Key Ingredients: •Amino Acids: Helps attract and hold water on the skin •Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps the skin retain moisture •MVE Technology: This patented delivery system continually releases moisturizing ingredients for 24-hour hydration •Ceramides: Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier