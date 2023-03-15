Bioeffect

Hydrating Cream

$79.00

Keep your skin feeling hydrated and supple with BIOEFFECT’s moisturiser, formulated to deliver-day long nourishment. Free from fragrance with a refreshing water-cream texture, the cream absorbs quickly into your complexion to leave it looking plump and smooth. It contains no oil, locking essential water into the surface of your skin without any greasy residues. After just two applications, moisture levels in your skin can increase up to 35%*, which lasts for up to 12 hours. The high-performance formula is fuelled by Icelandic Water along with hydration superhero Hyaluronic Acid, working to keep moisture where it needs to be to reduce excessive loss. Added Barley EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) also helps to bind moisture to your skin while rejuvenating the look of your complexion. It helps to maintain a healthier appearance by supporting normal collagen. It works with sugar molecules to promote a more natural glow across your visage. Antioxidant Vitamin E shields against environmental aggressors, promoting a more even tone and texture. Containing a total of just 16 ingredients, the moisturiser has a targeted, minimalist formula that’s ideal for all types of skin, including oily. Free from alcohol, fragrance, oil and gluten. *In-house scientific split-face study with BIOEFFECT Hydrating Cream.