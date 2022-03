Molton Brown

Hydrating Conditioner With Camomile 10fl Oz

Award Winner | 2021 Global Green Beauty Awards Best Natural Conditioner | Silver Winner A nourishing hair conditioner enriched with sustainably sourced soothing camomile that’s hydroponically grown in London’s underground tunnels. Use after cleansing with Hydrating Shampoo With Camomile to leave hair deeply moisturised and instantly detangled.