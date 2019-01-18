ESPA

Hydrating Cleansing Milk

A mild and creamy cleanser that gently removes make-up and daily impurities, while also comforting and hydrating the skin. Rich Sweet Almond and Soya Bean Oils nourish, while Marshmallow and Chamomile help calm, comfort and soothe. Application Smooth a small amount over your face, neck and décolleté working in small, circular movements. Rinse away with warm water, muslin cloth or damp cotton wool. Repeat as desired to remove all traces of stubborn make-up and leave skin beautifully clear. Suitable for all skin types, especially dry, dehydrated and sensitive.