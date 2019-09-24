St. Ives

Hydrating Cactus Water And Hibiscus Hydrogel Eye Mask

Instant hydration hero! This hydrogel eye mask, made with 100% natural extracts, revives and refreshes tired-looking skin. Why we cactus water & hibiscus: Desert dwelling cacti and hibiscus know a thing or two about hydration and both are known to help soften skin. Here at St. Ives, we're all about #selfcare. Eye masks are perfect for taking that extra moment for you in the morning, or prepping your skin for a night out with your friends! Tired-looking skin is no match for our Hydrating Cactus Water and Hibiscus Eye Mask. Great for on the go skincare, eye masks can go with you wherever your day may take you whether it is on vacation, at home, or a girl's night with friends. Apply your eye mask on a long flight to exit the plane looking hydrated and refreshed! Easy to apply, St. Ives Hydrogel Eye Masks are your go to for adding a little pampering into your skincare routine. Can you say, spa moment?! How to use: Step 1: Unfold mask and position over under eye area - make sure it's clean and dry! Step 2: Leave on for 10 minutes and soak in the magic! Step 3: Remove mask and discard. Massage any remaining serum into the skin. No need to rinse, just glow & go! For an extra cooling treat, place this eye mask in the fridge before opening! This eye mask is for one time use. Discard this mask in the trash bin, please don't flush me!