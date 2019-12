e.l.f.

Hydrating Bubble Mask

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

Cleanse and moisturize your skin with this Hydrating Bubble Mask. Watch as the gel fizzes into thousands of tiny bubbles that gently wash away dirt and clear out pores, leaving your skin with a hydrated glow. All e.l.f. skincare products are free from Parabens, Sulfates, and Phthalates.