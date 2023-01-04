Frank Body

Hydrating Body Sunscreen

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A moisturising SPF50+ body sunscreen with hyaluronic acid. This oxybenzone-free formula offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and provides 4 hours of water resistance, it absorbs fast so you can spend more time floating on a flamingo and less time rubbing it in. Lightweight enough for oily or breakout-prone skin and scented with fruity notes of coconut. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid: a humectant that helps quench thirsty skin and keep its barrier protected. Aloe vera: this soothing and nourishing plant calms down redness and irritation. Vitamin E: a bodyguard to protect your skin from free radicals, while helping to fade scars.