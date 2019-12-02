Arvazallia

Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask And Deep Conditioner

$12.95 $10.19

Professional Salon Treatment That Instantly Transforms The Texture of Your Hair Leaving it Soft, Silky, and Easier to Manage Repairs, Restores, and Strengthens Weak, Damaged, and Overprocessed Hair To Restore a Healthy Look While Promoting Natural Hair Growth Deeply Conditions, Detangles, Hydrates, and Revives Dull and Dry Hair Improving its Manageability and Elasticity and giving it a Beautiful Shine Nourishes Hair with the Highest Quality Cosmetic Grade Argan Oil Rich in Essential Vitamins and Nutrients. Highly Effective All Hair Types including Permed, Natural, and Curly Hair. Sulfate Free and Paraben Free A Member of the Arvazallia Advanced Hair Repair System and Specially Formulated to Enhance the Texture, Softness, Manageability, Shine, and Provide Additional Damage Restoration When Used Together With Other Arvazallia Professional Series Hair Treatment Products including the Arvazallia Premium Argan Oil Hair