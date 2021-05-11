Pureology

Hydrate Sheer Conditioner

WHAT IT IS: Hydrate Sheer Conditioner is a sulfate-free and silicone-free, lightweight conditioner that hydrates fine dry, color-treated hair. HAIR TYPE: Dry, Fine, Color-Treated or Natural HAIR NEED: Dry, Safe for Color-Treated Hair, Sulfate-Free KEY INGREDIENTS: Jojoba, Green Tea, and Sage FRAGRANCE NOTES: Lavender, Bergamot, and Patchouli Free from: Sulfate-free Paraben-free Mineral Oil-free Animal products or by-products Animal testing What Sets Pureology Apart: No. 1 Professional Color Care Brand in the US* Antifade Complex: Pureology's patented ingredient blend is infused into every formula to protect color vibrancy and ensure lasting color payoff. Sunflower Seed, a UV Filter, and vitamin E fight color-depleting environmental effects while ensuring lasting shine. Zerosulfate: Exclusive formulas gently cleanse without stripping color, thanks to a blend of corn, coconut and sugar. 100% Vegan: Every formula is made without animal products or by-products. Pureology never tests on animals. Mineral Oil Free & Paraben Free: All Pureology Shampoo & Conditioner formulas are mineral oil-free and paraben-free - and are safe for you and the environment. Dual Benefit Formulas for All Hair Types: Pureology's dual-benefit formulas provide color protection and customized care to address individual hair needs. *Based on dollar sales reported in Kline's Kline PRO: Salon Retail Products and Services Database for the year ending December 31, 2019.