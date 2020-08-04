Pureology

Hydrate Shampoo

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pureology

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo deeply hydrates normal to thick dry, color-treated hair with key ingredients Jojoba, Green Tea, and Sage and a signature aromatherapy blend of Lavendar, Bergamot, and Patchouli. Pureology is the #1 Professional Color Care Brand in the US* with formulas that are 100% Vegan and free from Sulfates, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Animal Products or by-products, and Animal Testing. Our patented Antifade Complex® is infused into every formula to protect color vibrancy and ensure lasting color payoff. Sunflower Seed, a UV Filter, and Vitamin E fight color-depleting environmental effects while ensuring lasting shine. Our dual-benefit formulas provide color protection and customized care to address individual hair needs. *Based on dollar sales reported in Kline's Kline PRO: Salon Retail Products and Services Database for the year ending December 31, 2019.