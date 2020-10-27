United States
Scotch Porter
Hydrate & Nourish Beard Conditioner
$11.99
At Target
The Scotch Porter Hydrate & Nourish Beard Conditioner provides long-lasting moisture and helps strengthen hair thanks to Biotin Liposomes. Our conditioner intensely moisturizes, softens and conditions, strengthening hair from root to tip Say hello to long lasting softness and a healthy, growing beard. For dry or coarse beards. Color Safe. Recommended for normal skin.