Pureology

Hydrate Colour Care Shampoo 250ml

£18.50 £14.80

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Gently cleanse hair without stripping its colour with PUREOLOGY Hydrate Shampoo. Its organic moisturising formula will hydrate dry, colour-treated hair to reveal soft, lustrous locks while protecting colour vibrancy. Surfactants are an essential part of a shampoo’s cleansing system, but many common surfactants, known as sulfates, can fade colour vibrancy. PUREOLOGY Hydrate Shampoo is formulated with ZeroSulfate, a mild cleansing system that won’t strip hair colour. Derived from coconut, corn and sugar it delivers a rich lather and helps optimise colour retention. Directions of use: Apply to wet hair and lather. Rinse.