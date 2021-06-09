Hydrastrong Lace-up Tie Back One-piece

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Nike Women's Swimwear Size Chart Dive in with the sleek and athletic Nike® Hydrastrong Lace-Up Tie Back One-Piece. A one-piece swimsuit with slender shoulder straps that lead to intersecting design with adjustable ties through the open back. Chlorine-resistant stretch blend provides a wide range of motion and accelerated dry time. Fully lined and flat seaming promotes increased comfort in and out of the water. Swoosh™ logo at left chest. Moderate rear coverage. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included. Measurements: One Piece Length: 29 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!