BIOLAGE

Hydrasource Conditioning Balm

$30.00 $20.39

Product Description Quench your thirst for beautiful hair. BIOLAGE Hydrasource helps revive dry, thirsty hair with state-of-the-art formulas inspired by nature that mimic the moisture-retaining properties of the aloe plant. Hair's hydration levels are optimized through the absorption and retention of moisture.Damaged, dry hair is often difficult to detangle, with its lack of softness and shine. Inspired by the refreshing aloe plant that never seems to dry, BIOLAGE Hydra source Conditioner helps optimize moisture balance for healthy looking hair and prevent future breakage. Conditions and detangles while adding softness. Seals the cuticle to lock the moisture. Quench dry, thirsty hair with state-of-the-art formulas inspired by nature that mimic the moisture-retaining properties of the aloe plant. Hair hydration levels are optimized through the absorption and retention of moisture. Formula is suitable for color treated and natural hair. Brand Story Professional By Nature. Honest By Choice. A recognized leader in professional haircare, BIOLAGE offers high-quality, stylist-favorite products powered by botanicals.