JINMEE

Hydrapuff Skincare Sheets

£6.50

Buy Now Review It

At Harvey Nichols

This is a Beyond Beauty product which means it has been sourced, tried and tested and finally declared one of the most new and innovative heroes out there. Jinmee’s Hydrapuff is an innovative, sponge-like sheet which turns into a gel-like texture and soaks up your liquid skincare products before fully releasing them onto your skin, leaving it plump, silky soft and super hydrated. Hydrapuff achieves up to 50% more absorption to your skin than through cotton wool or hands, allowing you to use half the product, with double the results. Made in Korea, the contoured wave shape adheres closely to the skin and can also be used to make your own DIY mini sheet mask for added hydration. Suitable for all skin types, the Hydrapuff is made from natural rayon pulp blend and is bio-degradable and also vegan and cruelty free. Contains 60 pairs per pack.