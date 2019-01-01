Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Jenny By Jenny Yoo

Hydrangea Tulle Louise Skirt Feminine Bridesmaid Dress

$220.00$45.00
At Tradesy
Dreamy tulle maxi skirt in a beautiful purple/grey color. Perfect when paired with a lace or silk top for a wedding guest or bridesmaid outfit!
Featured in 1 story
If You MUST Buy A Bridesmaid Dress, Here’s Where
by Emily Ruane