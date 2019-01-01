Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Jenny By Jenny Yoo
Hydrangea Tulle Louise Skirt Feminine Bridesmaid Dress
$220.00
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tradesy
Dreamy tulle maxi skirt in a beautiful purple/grey color. Perfect when paired with a lace or silk top for a wedding guest or bridesmaid outfit!
Featured in 1 story
If You MUST Buy A Bridesmaid Dress, Here’s Where
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Silk Chiffon-trimmed Crepe Gown
$895.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Andes Gascon
Rainbow Patchwork Dress, Multi
$295.00
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Stripe Silk Wrap Midi Dress
$428.00
$256.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Rose-print Silk Mikado Dress
$10080.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Jenny By Jenny Yoo
DETAILS
Jenny By Jenny Yoo
Piper Striped Organza
£993.00
from
Jenny Yoo
BUY
DETAILS
Jenny By Jenny Yoo
Abbey Floral Embroidered Tulle
£1603.00
from
Jenny Yoo
BUY
DETAILS
Jenny By Jenny Yoo
Eliza Luxe Taffeta
£1068.00
from
Jenny Yoo
BUY
DETAILS
Jenny By Jenny Yoo
Ashton Plunge Back A-line Gown
£886.77
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted