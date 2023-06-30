Remington

Hydraluxe Volumising Blow Dry Brush

$50.00

2-IN-1 HAIR DRYER & VOLUMISER: Blow dries and volumises hair at the same time. Equipped with Ionic Conditioning Technology that combats static for a frizz-free shine MOISTURE LOCK CERAMIC COATED BARREL: Transfers micro-conditioners to help preserve the perfect balance of moisture as you style, locking in long-lasting, smooth, shiny styles. VARIABLE HEAT AND SPEED SETTINGS: Choose between High, Hydracare, and Cool temperature settings; as well as Low and High speed settings. HYDRACARE TEMPERATURE SETTING: Professional looking blow-dry using a lower heat, so you can achieve healthy looking bounce and maximum volume while protecting your hair. SPECIALISED BARREL WITH COMBINATION BRISTLES: Lets you lift your hair close to the root for maximum volume as you blow dry. Can be used on towel dried or dry hair. For best results, use on 70% dry air. The Hydraluxe Volumising Blow Dry Brush blow dries and volumises using our unique Moisture Lock coating and Hydracare setting - so you can achieve healthy-looking bounce and maximum volume - without the worry of excessive heat damage. The specialised oval barrel with mixed bristles lifts your hair close to the root for maximum volume. The unique moisture lock coating transfers micro-conditioners as you style, to help preserve the perfect balance of moisture, locking in styles. The Hydracare setting limits the drying temperature to lower heat for healthier styling. For best results, use on 70% dry air. CREATING VOLUME • To dry your roots and add volume, place the brush underneath the section close to the roots and hold for a few seconds, lifting the hair as you dry. • Move the styler downward through the hair section. CREATING SHAPED ENDS • To curl the ends in, place the brush underneath the section close to the ends and rotate the styler inwards allowing the hair to wrap around the barrel and hold for a few seconds. • To curl the ends out, place the brush on top of the section close to the ends and rotate the styler outwards allowing the hair to wrap around the barrel and hold for a few seconds. CREATING SMOOTH, SLEEK HAIR • Starting at the roots, slowly brush through each section just as you would with a normal brush. • To add additional volume, tip your head upside down and brush the underneath of your hair 5-year warranty