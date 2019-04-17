KPS Essentials

Hydralux Face Primer - Spf 15

$75.00

Your Face will feel clean and refreshed all day long with KPS Essentials Hydralux Face Primer with SPF 15. With our revolutionary Dermastruct Technology, our primer protects the delicate skin on your face from the harmful damages of UVA/UVB radiation while also leaving it hydrated and refreshed. The use of green tea extract and vitamin E oil gives you natural anti-oxidizing properties reversing the signs of aging throughout the day. The proprietary blend of essential oils quickly absorbs into the skin to provide anti-inflammatory properties as well. Hydralux Face Primer goes on smooth leaving the skin feeling silky smooth, not oily or greasy! Perfect as a base for cosmetics as it prevents pore clogging impurities while keeping your makeup set and vibrant. A wonderful complement to the signature Renū Face Cream, but does work great as a standalone product as well. KPS Essentials uses only the very best organic raw ingredients to produce effective products for its customers by never adding harsh chemicals, dyes, or fillers. With gentle and proven technology, the effects of Hydralux Face Primer will make you look beautiful and feel great. Rewind the effects of aging on your face and give your skin the hydration and protection it deserves with Hydralux Face Primer with SPF 15! ORDER YOURS TODAY!