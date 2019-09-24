Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Indeed Labs

Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion

$24.99
At Ulta Beauty
The Indeed Labs Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion is a triple action moisturizer that provides intense hydration using superstar ingredients to leave parched skin looking and feeling plumped, smooth and hydrated.
Featured in 1 story
Indeed Labs Is The Best New Skin-Care Line At Ulta
by Megan Decker